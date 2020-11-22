Rugby
Cheetahs make sure in second half
22 November 2020 - 00:00
The Cheetahs cleaned up their act in the second half to win this messy Super Rugby Unlocked clash against their westerly and at times wayward neighbours.
They beat Griquas 28-9 after keeping the visitors scoreless in the second half...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.