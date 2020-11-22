General
England's Chris Jordan backs right to kneel
22 November 2020 - 00:00
England all-rounder Chris Jordan believes there is still much to be gained by teams taking a knee to highlight the Black Lives Matter movement, but says it is the conversations that go on behind closed doors that will make the most difference.
SA coach Mark Boucher said his side were unlikely to kneel before matches as they return to international cricket for the first time in eight months with a six-match home limited-overs series against England starting in Cape Town on Friday...
