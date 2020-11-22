Sport

General

Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60

The former No 1 is in awe of what has been achieved in local golf

22 November 2020 - 00:00 By MICHAEL VLISMAS

In a world in flux, Ernie Els takes comfort that some things will never change. For him, it's how SA golf is run.

From his home in America, Els is in awe of what the Sunshine Tour and European Tour and all parties in the local game have achieved in putting together these three weeks of big tournament golf (the Joburg Open, Alfred Dunhill Championship and SA Open) amid the global pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'God won't let me die like this' Sport
  2. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  3. All Blacks have lost their air of invincibility Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | The thrill is gone when it comes to Bafana Bafana Sport
  5. Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60 Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021