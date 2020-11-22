General

Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60

The former No 1 is in awe of what has been achieved in local golf

In a world in flux, Ernie Els takes comfort that some things will never change. For him, it's how SA golf is run.



From his home in America, Els is in awe of what the Sunshine Tour and European Tour and all parties in the local game have achieved in putting together these three weeks of big tournament golf (the Joburg Open, Alfred Dunhill Championship and SA Open) amid the global pandemic...