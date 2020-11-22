Soccer

Liverpool are no pushovers, says Leicester's Rodgers

Leicester City do not expect Premier League champions Liverpool to be weakened despite missing important players due to injury and illness ahead of today's clash between the teams, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.



Rodgers' former side are without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after both had knee surgery, while right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson are also nursing injuries...