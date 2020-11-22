Soccer
Liverpool are no pushovers, says Leicester's Rodgers
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Leicester City do not expect Premier League champions Liverpool to be weakened despite missing important players due to injury and illness ahead of today's clash between the teams, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday.
Rodgers' former side are without central defenders Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez after both had knee surgery, while right back Trent Alexander-Arnold and skipper Jordan Henderson are also nursing injuries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.