Rugby
Los Pumas claw back to earn draw with the Wallabies
22 November 2020 - 00:15
Argentina continued their remarkable Tri-Nations campaign on Saturday, backing up their maiden victory over New Zealand last week with a hard-fought 15-15 draw against Australia on Saturday.
Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and his Australian counterpart Reece Hodge both kicked five penalties apiece to leave the three teams tied on points at the top of the competition standings...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.