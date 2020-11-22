Soccer
Orlando Pirates dish it out against SuperSport United
22 November 2020 - 00:00
November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget.
It's certainly a day former Bucs coach Muhsin Ertugral, who resigned immediately after Pirates suffered their heaviest league defeat in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era - a 6-1 humiliation by SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga - regrets the most...
