Soccer

Orlando Pirates dish it out against SuperSport United

November 1 2016 is a date Orlando Pirates diehards would like to forget.



It's certainly a day former Bucs coach Muhsin Ertugral, who resigned immediately after Pirates suffered their heaviest league defeat in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era - a 6-1 humiliation by SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga - regrets the most...