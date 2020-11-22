General

Victor Mpitsang braced for stern challenge

Having made his international debut at the age of 19 against the West Indies at the Mangaung Oval in 1999, Proteas selection convener Victor Mpitsang knows a bit about pressure.



With his first assignment being the 50-over world champions England in a three-match T20 series starting on Friday at Newlands that will be followed by three ODIs, Mpitsang is looking forward to the challenge posed by Eoin Morgan's battle-hardened unit...