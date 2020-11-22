General
Victor Mpitsang braced for stern challenge
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Having made his international debut at the age of 19 against the West Indies at the Mangaung Oval in 1999, Proteas selection convener Victor Mpitsang knows a bit about pressure.
With his first assignment being the 50-over world champions England in a three-match T20 series starting on Friday at Newlands that will be followed by three ODIs, Mpitsang is looking forward to the challenge posed by Eoin Morgan's battle-hardened unit...
