Victor Mpitsang braced for stern challenge

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
22 November 2020 - 00:00

Having made his international debut at the age of 19 against the West Indies at the Mangaung Oval in 1999, Proteas selection convener Victor Mpitsang knows a bit about pressure.

With his first assignment being the 50-over world champions England in a three-match T20 series starting on Friday at Newlands that will be followed by three ODIs, Mpitsang is looking forward to the challenge posed by Eoin Morgan's battle-hardened unit...

