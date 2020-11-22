Sport

Golf

Wilco Nienaber can announce himself on the world stage

22 November 2020 - 00:00 By MICHAEL VLISMAS

There's protein involved in Wilco Nienaber's diet all right, but for this young star from Bloemfontein it's more likely from a skaaptjoppie than the protein shakes Bryson DeChambeau prefers.

The 20-year-old who tops the Joburg Open leaderboard on 16-under par and one stroke clear of the field as he goes in search of a maiden European Tour title is grabbing the golf world's attention as the future of a game still adjusting to the future that is DeChambeau...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'God won't let me die like this' Sport
  2. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  3. All Blacks have lost their air of invincibility Sport
  4. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | The thrill is gone when it comes to Bafana Bafana Sport
  5. Ernie Els on all things golf and how he would love to play in SA until he’s 60 Sport

Latest Videos

Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
Testing Covid right from your home: New home testing kit expected in early 2021