Wilco Nienaber can announce himself on the world stage

There's protein involved in Wilco Nienaber's diet all right, but for this young star from Bloemfontein it's more likely from a skaaptjoppie than the protein shakes Bryson DeChambeau prefers.



The 20-year-old who tops the Joburg Open leaderboard on 16-under par and one stroke clear of the field as he goes in search of a maiden European Tour title is grabbing the golf world's attention as the future of a game still adjusting to the future that is DeChambeau...