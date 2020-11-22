General
Windies' Stafanie Taylor happy with BLM support
22 November 2020 - 00:00
West Indies all-rounder Stafanie Taylor said she experienced racism in Australia nearly a decade ago, and is pleased with how players in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) have supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement by taking a knee this season.
The gesture has become widespread among athletes to protest against racism...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.