Rugby

Argentina punching above their weight

Former Springbok fullback and assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher, who's been on the receiving end of spirited performances against Argentina, said their improved discipline has played a critical role in their rise as a proper Tri-Nations force.



While they slipped to their first 2020 Tri-Nations defeat when they lost 38-0 to New Zealand in Newcastle yesterday, they had recorded a shock 25-15 win against the same opponents two weeks ago while holding Australia to a draw last week...