Rugby
Argentina punching above their weight
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Former Springbok fullback and assistant coach Ricardo Loubscher, who's been on the receiving end of spirited performances against Argentina, said their improved discipline has played a critical role in their rise as a proper Tri-Nations force.
While they slipped to their first 2020 Tri-Nations defeat when they lost 38-0 to New Zealand in Newcastle yesterday, they had recorded a shock 25-15 win against the same opponents two weeks ago while holding Australia to a draw last week...
