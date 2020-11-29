Rugby
Boks on show in traditional clash
Blue Bulls edge tight showdown at Newlands
29 November 2020 - 00:00
The Currie Cup hasn't dug up turf quite in the way it did at Newlands last night. Springboks, in recent times, have almost been extinct from the world's oldest provincial competition but their weighty presence brought gravitas and a sense of occasion.
When the dust settled it was the Blue Bulls who stood tall after a brutal and thoroughly absorbing clash...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.