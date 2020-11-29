Rugby

Boks on show in traditional clash

Blue Bulls edge tight showdown at Newlands

The Currie Cup hasn't dug up turf quite in the way it did at Newlands last night. Springboks, in recent times, have almost been extinct from the world's oldest provincial competition but their weighty presence brought gravitas and a sense of occasion.



When the dust settled it was the Blue Bulls who stood tall after a brutal and thoroughly absorbing clash...