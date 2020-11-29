Rugby
Lions wake up in time to thwart Griquas
29 November 2020 - 00:00
In what was a lesson in patience and pace-making, the Lions shrugged off a slow start and a 14-point deficit to beat the Griquas 20-17 in Kimberley in a weather affected game.
The players were yanked off the field by referee Marius van der Westhuizen, with the match official saying that the lightning was within one kilometre of the stadium...
