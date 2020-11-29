Soccer

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp blames team's tight fixture for draw

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stepped up his criticism of British sports broadcasters for their scheduling of his team's games, linking the injury of midfielder James Milner to the early kick-off time of yesterday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.



Klopp had already made his feelings known about the decision to have Liverpool play in the Saturday lunchtime slot after they had been in action in the Champions League on Wednesday...