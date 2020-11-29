General
Not worth a damn: Roodeplaat headache for SA’s rowers
29 November 2020 - 00:00
The SA rowing squad is in a critical race against time as government departments prepare to remove the water hyacinth that has overrun the Roodeplaat Dam near Pretoria.
The rowers are now at Katse Dam in Lesotho on a high-altitude training camp until the end of the year, but the big question is whether they will be able to return to training at Roodeplaat as planned early in the new year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.