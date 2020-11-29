General

Not worth a damn: Roodeplaat headache for SA’s rowers

The SA rowing squad is in a critical race against time as government departments prepare to remove the water hyacinth that has overrun the Roodeplaat Dam near Pretoria.



The rowers are now at Katse Dam in Lesotho on a high-altitude training camp until the end of the year, but the big question is whether they will be able to return to training at Roodeplaat as planned early in the new year...