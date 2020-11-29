Soccer
Orlando Pirates slip up against Baroka again
29 November 2020 - 00:00
That Orlando Pirates had only beaten Baroka FC, a team considered as minnows in the Premier Soccer League, only twice in the previous eight league meetings before yesterday's 1-1 draw shows just how much the Buccaneers have sunk to ordinary levels in recent times.
Tshegofatso Mabasa's referee's optional time equalizer gave Bucs yet another draw against the Limpopo team in only its fifth campaign in the DStv Premiership...
