Proteas will have to up their game
South Africa appear to lack thought and moral clarity
29 November 2020 - 00:00
Conquering England's phalanx of all-rounders and their deep batting line-up will be South Africa's main challenge for today's second T20 in Paarl.
There's also the matter of finding their own team balance while having to worry about England's all-round brilliance and abundance of batting riches...
