Soccer

Sundowns' three wise men read out the good book

There was uncertainty about how Mamelodi Sundowns would play without Pitso Mosimane, but the new programme of "Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego" is downloading without hiccups.



Sundowns joint coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela, who replaced Mosimane, were mischievously nicknamed "Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego" by the fans...