Bezuidenhout's intensity lets him take control

Son of Delmas takes five-stroke lead into SA Open final day

It was four years after the SA Open first teed off in 1903 that the town of Delmas came into being. Now one of its favourite sons, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, has the chance to join SA golf royalty as he takes a five-stroke lead into today's final round of the SA Open.



Bezuidenhout produced another controlled round of 67 - his third in succession - to top the leaderboard on 15-under par...