Soccer

Cape Town City thwart the Bucanneers yet again

Cape Town City have never lost a home match against Orlando Pirates since their formation in 2016 and the Citizens kept that run intact in a lively 2-2 draw at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch yesterday.



A spectacular swerving long-range ground shot by Abbubaker Mobara, a former Bucs player, looked to give City all three points in a match that was not short of goal-scoring opportunities from both sides...