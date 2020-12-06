Sport

Soccer

City break into top four with win over outclassed Fulham

06 December 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Manchester City provisionally broke into the Premier League top four after first-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne gave them a comfortable 2-0 home win over struggling Fulham yesterday.

The result lifted City into fourth place on 18 points from 10 games while Fulham, who suffered a 10th straight defeat to their rivals in all competitions, stayed 17th on seven points from 11 matches, just outside the relegation zone...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Pitso Mosimane wants to be a top, world-class coach' Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Motsepe needs to take a leaf out of his former coach's ... Sport
  3. Sundowns' three wise men read out the good book Sport
  4. Not worth a damn: Roodeplaat headache for SA’s rowers Sport
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...