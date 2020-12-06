Sport

Motor sport

Grosjean crash a wake-up call

06 December 2020 - 00:00 By Reuter

Frenchman Romain Grosjean said it would not be the end of the world if he could not make his Formula One comeback at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after escaping relatively unscathed from a horrific fiery crash last week.

Grosjean, once a critic of the "halo" introduced after Jules Bianchi's fatal crash, credited the cockpit head-protection device with saving his life...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Pitso Mosimane wants to be a top, world-class coach' Sport
  2. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Motsepe needs to take a leaf out of his former coach's ... Sport
  3. Sundowns' three wise men read out the good book Sport
  4. Not worth a damn: Roodeplaat headache for SA’s rowers Sport
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Pitsoball has Al-Ahly fans dancing in the streets of ... Sport

Latest Videos

Crash tests show safety bar is 'very low' for new cars sold in SA
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...