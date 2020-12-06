Motor sport
Grosjean crash a wake-up call
06 December 2020 - 00:00
Frenchman Romain Grosjean said it would not be the end of the world if he could not make his Formula One comeback at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after escaping relatively unscathed from a horrific fiery crash last week.
Grosjean, once a critic of the "halo" introduced after Jules Bianchi's fatal crash, credited the cockpit head-protection device with saving his life...
