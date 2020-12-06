Rugby

How Serge Blanco beat his summer of discontent

As much as summer rugby is proving a novelty, it isn't the first time the domestic season has dragged into December.



This week 40 years ago the Springboks beat France 37-15 at Loftus Versfeld and the unseasonal encounter presented Test rugby with the name Serge Blanco, a Caracas-born Frenchman who would play with enduring dash and audacious swagger over an 11-year period at the highest level...