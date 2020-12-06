Sport

Cricket

Shabnim on cloud nine after Oz blitz

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
06 December 2020 - 00:00

Proteas women's speedster Shabnim Ismail, the last-born of seven children, turned 32 on October 5, but her boundless energy suggests why she may have longevity in the game.

In the interim, she has every reason to behave like the bouncy child who not only caused trouble for her mom, but was an unending menace in last week's Women's Big Bash League final...

