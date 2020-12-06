Unplugged by BBK
Zizou the living legend on borrowed time at Real Madrid
06 December 2020 - 00:00
When Real Madrid won the Uefa Champions League in 2018 - of course after that thug Sergio Ramos dislocated Mohamed Salah's shoulder and Liverpool had to do without the Egyptian - Zinedine Zidane was the toast of Madrid.
How could he not be...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.