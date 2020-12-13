Soccer
Anti-racist action ‘a landmark’ in fight
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Istanbul Basaksehir assistant coach Pierre Webo, who was subjected to an alleged racist comment by the fourth official that led to Paris St Germain and his team walking off the pitch, said December 8 would be remembered in the fight against racism.
Tuesday's Champions League match in Paris was halted after 13 minutes after an argument on the touchline over the red card shown to Webo and only resumed the after day after the four Romanian officials were replaced...
