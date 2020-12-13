Sport

Rugby

Despite officiating setbacks, scrums still on a very firm footing

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
13 December 2020 - 00:00

In the dark, cold aftermath of defeat against the Lions last week, Western Province coach John Dobson touched a raw nerve.

He questioned whether it was worth holding on to scrumming strongmen Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe if they are not getting bang for their "Bok", as it were, at scrum time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Luvo is wasting his life' Sport
  2. More arrests in Maties rugby money saga? Sport
  3. Var and offside rule in the spotlight Sport
  4. Cape Town City thwart the Bucanneers yet again Sport
  5. Accused Springbok lock Etzebeth should have stayed at home Sport

Latest Videos

Eskom to be paid back 'historic' R1.6bn in ‘over-payments’ from contractor
Fill your fuel tank via your phone: Refuel app offers petrol deliveries in ...