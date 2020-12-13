Soccer

Dramatic end to West Midlands derby with last-gasp Villa goal

Aston Villa snatched a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League yesterday after substitute Anwar El-Ghazi drilled in a stoppage-time penalty as both sides finished the game with 10 men.



Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the 85th minute and Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was dismissed shortly after the visitors scored against the run of play to register their fourth away win of the season...