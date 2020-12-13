Cricket

India must come together under Rahane when Kohli leaves Australia

Picturing India without Virat Kohli is like imagining The Beatles without John Lennon, but with the talismanic skipper due to say a quick "Hello, Goodbye" in Australia this is reality the tourists must face for much of the four-test series.



Kohli will return home after the Adelaide opener to attend the birth of his first child, dealing a massive blow to his team mates as well as to broadcasters, who will struggle to find anyone capable of replacing the biggest drawcard in cricket...