Cricket
India must come together under Rahane when Kohli leaves Australia
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Picturing India without Virat Kohli is like imagining The Beatles without John Lennon, but with the talismanic skipper due to say a quick "Hello, Goodbye" in Australia this is reality the tourists must face for much of the four-test series.
Kohli will return home after the Adelaide opener to attend the birth of his first child, dealing a massive blow to his team mates as well as to broadcasters, who will struggle to find anyone capable of replacing the biggest drawcard in cricket...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.