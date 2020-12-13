General
It's back to school for Lewis Hamilton as term ends
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Formula One has an end-of-term feel to it ahead of the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi today, but the start of the weekend felt like a return to school for seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton after he was laid low by Covid-19.
The Mercedes driver, who wrapped up his seventh championship in Turkey last month, missed the Sakhir Grand Prix after going into isolation in Bahrain and was given the all-clear to race again only on Thursday...
