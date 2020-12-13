Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting

Club's management was taken aback by the coach's comments on Samir Nurkovic

Kaizer Chiefs are mum on how they'll handle the startling comments by coach Gavin Hunt regarding Samir Nurkovic's future with the club.



Hunt hinted on Wednesday night, a few minutes before Amakhosi played an unpalatable 2-2 draw with Black Leopards, that there could be more than just a groin injury keeping the Serbian striker out...