Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs' frustrations just keep mounting
Club's management was taken aback by the coach's comments on Samir Nurkovic
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs are mum on how they'll handle the startling comments by coach Gavin Hunt regarding Samir Nurkovic's future with the club.
Hunt hinted on Wednesday night, a few minutes before Amakhosi played an unpalatable 2-2 draw with Black Leopards, that there could be more than just a groin injury keeping the Serbian striker out...
