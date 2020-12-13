Soccer
Orlando Pirates' cup runneth over ... at last
Orlando Pirates end trophy drought with victory in the Top 8
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates ended a six-year trophyless spell in the Premier Soccer League when they came from behind to defeat 10-man Bloemfontein Celtic 2-1 to win the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last night.
The Buccaneers had lost four times in cup finals and finished runners-up twice in the league championship during those six barren years, but yesterday there was no denying the Soweto giants walking away with R8m and having their time in the sunshine, albeit at a wet and empty Durban venue...
