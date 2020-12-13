Rugby

Sharks and Bulls in Kings Park cracker

Home pack outmatches the vaunted visitors

In a week in which the long-term effects of head knocks again came into sharp focus, the Sharks and the Bulls did their bit to keep the debate in the headlines.



By the 24th minute each had lost a player to the sin bin for tackles that resulted in a clash of heads, as unintentional and innocuous as it might have appeared...