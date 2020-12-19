Amakhosi held again as the hunt for their lost mojo continues
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs will spend their Christmas break on the wrong side of the table as their stuttering start to the DStv Premiership campaign continued.
They ended the year by dropping an important two points against a determined Bloemfontein Celtic at FNB Stadium yesterday when they surrendered a first-half lead...
