Liverpool masterclass sinks Crystal Palace

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each netted twice in a scoring masterclass as the visitors thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 to record their first away win in the Premier League since September and move a provisional six points clear at the top.



It marked the first time the Reds had won away in the top flight by a margin of seven goals and was their biggest league victory since they hammered Palace 9-0 at Anfield in 1989 when they won the old top-flight First Division title...