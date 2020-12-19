Liverpool masterclass sinks Crystal Palace
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah each netted twice in a scoring masterclass as the visitors thrashed Crystal Palace 7-0 to record their first away win in the Premier League since September and move a provisional six points clear at the top.
It marked the first time the Reds had won away in the top flight by a margin of seven goals and was their biggest league victory since they hammered Palace 9-0 at Anfield in 1989 when they won the old top-flight First Division title...
