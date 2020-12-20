Man United and Leeds take up arms again
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Manchester United and Leeds United will rekindle an age-old rivalry today at Old Trafford, where Leeds have not won a league game since 1981, though hostilities in the stands will be absent due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The players who take to the pitch may have a limited grasp of the heated rivalry that intensified during the days of former United boss Matt Busby and his Leeds counterpart Don Revie in the 1960s and the hooliganism that followed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.