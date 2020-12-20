Man United and Leeds take up arms again

Manchester United and Leeds United will rekindle an age-old rivalry today at Old Trafford, where Leeds have not won a league game since 1981, though hostilities in the stands will be absent due to Covid-19 restrictions.



The players who take to the pitch may have a limited grasp of the heated rivalry that intensified during the days of former United boss Matt Busby and his Leeds counterpart Don Revie in the 1960s and the hooliganism that followed...