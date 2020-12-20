Moruti promoter in trouble, says BSA

Soon after hearing that his IBF flyweight title defence set for Durban today had been cancelled, veteran Moruti Mthalane went for a run.



It was partly testament to his professionalism, and was a useful way to vent his frustration. It must have seemed like déjà vu for the hard-working 38-year-old, who has suffered more setbacks than he deserves...