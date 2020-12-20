'Powerful' Arteta will succeed at Arsenal, says chief executive
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham has backed under-fire manager Mikel Arteta to turn the Premier League club's fortunes around after a dismal start to the season.
Spaniard Arteta has come under increasing pressure following the north London club's slide down the standings, with Arsenal languishing in 15th spot after losing five of their last seven league games - their worst start to a season since 1981-82...
