Rugby
Covid-19 plays havoc with Currie Cup
27 December 2020 - 00:00
The battle for hosting rights in the Currie Cup semifinals was expected to intensify this weekend, but instead the box office clash between the Blue Bulls and the Lions is on ice.
The Bulls top-of-the-table clash with the Lions has been pushed back to Wednesday January 6 as the log leaders come to terms with a mini Covid-19 outbreak in their camp...
