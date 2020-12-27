Sport

Rugby

Covid-19 plays havoc with Currie Cup

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
27 December 2020 - 00:00

The battle for hosting rights in the Currie Cup semifinals was expected to intensify this weekend, but instead the box office clash between the Blue Bulls and the Lions is on ice.

The Bulls top-of-the-table clash with the Lions has been pushed back to Wednesday January 6 as the log leaders come to terms with a mini Covid-19 outbreak in their camp...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer Sport
  2. It's not all over for Aphiwe Dyantyi despite drug ban Sport
  3. Unplugged by BBK: The future represents very exciting times for AmaZulu Sport
  4. Sharks pay the price for poor discipline Sport
  5. Luvo Manyonga says he's clean, but he's not training Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...