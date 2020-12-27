General

Sri Lankans have a field day with the bat

Visitors post a healthy total in excess of 300 as Proteas bowlers initially struggle but stage a late fightback in the final session of play

For SA, the opening day of this Test in Centurion was one of those days where you had the best ingredients and put in the best effort, but still ended up with a soggy serving on the plate.



The Proteas bowling attack, led by Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj, was punished by the composed Sri Lankan batsmen who cashed in on a good surface...