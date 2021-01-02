Rugby

Better times ahead for SA rugby in 2021

Saru president Mark Alexander optimistic that this year will be better than the last

This year will not be a repeat of the annus horribilis rugby experienced in 2020.



That is the sanguine projection of SA Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander, who is only too grateful the sport can domestically still display its wares, despite the stricter restriction levels imposed earlier this week...