Rugby
Better times ahead for SA rugby in 2021
Saru president Mark Alexander optimistic that this year will be better than the last
03 January 2021 - 00:00
This year will not be a repeat of the annus horribilis rugby experienced in 2020.
That is the sanguine projection of SA Rugby Union (Saru) president Mark Alexander, who is only too grateful the sport can domestically still display its wares, despite the stricter restriction levels imposed earlier this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.