Sport

General

A golden chance for Akani Simbine

Banning of world champion Coleman gives SA runner hope

David Isaacson Sports reporter
03 January 2021 - 00:00

Akani Simbine will bid to win SA's first Olympic men's 100m medal in more than a century when the nation competes at the delayed Tokyo Games later this year.

Simbine is among the SA stars who stand to benefit from the 12-month delay resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The three wise men take Mamelodi Sundowns on a merry ride Sport
  2. I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer Sport
  3. It's the age of anxiety for Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  4. Rugby, cricket, running, soccer: see which SA legends won the Battle of the ... Sport
  5. Annus horribilis for SA’s boxers, but Moruti Mthalane hopes to turn it around ... Sport

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned