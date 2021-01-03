General
A golden chance for Akani Simbine
Banning of world champion Coleman gives SA runner hope
03 January 2021 - 00:00
Akani Simbine will bid to win SA's first Olympic men's 100m medal in more than a century when the nation competes at the delayed Tokyo Games later this year.
Simbine is among the SA stars who stand to benefit from the 12-month delay resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic...
