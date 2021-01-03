Rugby
Big tests for Proteas in the coming year
03 January 2021 - 00:00
The Proteas are going to rest fast bowler Kagiso "KG" Rabada for the second and final Test against Sri Lanka starting at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Rabada went through rigorous fitness tests this week, but it appears that the selectors are not prepared to risk him with the series against Pakistan and Australia looming large...
