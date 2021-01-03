Soccer

Gutsy Brazilians sink wasteful Buccaneers

Mamelodi Sundowns sent another signal that it will take something special to stop them winning a record fourth successive league title after they ground out a 1-0 victory over potential rivals Orlando Pirates at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.



Brian Onyango's 35th-minute header was all the Brazilians required to open a three-point gap between themselves and second- placed Swallows FC at the summit of the DStv Premiership. Kermit Erasmus could have wrapped the game up for Sundowns inside the last 10 minutes, but hit the post...