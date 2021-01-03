Soccer

Kane and Son do the job to send Spurs into third place

Son Heung-min scored his 100th goal for Tottenham Hotspur as they returned to winning ways with a 3-0 defeat of Leeds United to climb back into the Premier League's top four on Saturday.



The South Korean doubled Tottenham's lead just before the interval after strike partner Harry Kane's penalty had given the hosts the lead on a crisp winter day in north London...