Make or break year for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki

Covid-19 played a huge part in keeping Bafana Bafana and coach Molefi Ntseki idle in 2020, but things could be different in 2021 - if Africa's international football is played as scheduled.



This year will in fact determine the Free State-born mentor's future with the national team. The 51-year-old Ntseki has a mandate to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar from when he was appointed in September 2019...