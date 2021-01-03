General
Still a few question marks over change to domestic game
03 January 2021 - 00:00
Cricket South Africa (CSA) gave the thumbs up to their much mooted new 15-team first-class system but questions are likely to linger about whether the country's talent pool is deep enough to sustain it.
By adopting the new model, CSA raised the index finger to the six-team franchise system....
