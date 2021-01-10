Chiefs see the importance of being Ernst

In football you have giant killers, and in SA soccer there is the Kaizer Chiefs killer, Judas Moseamedi, who banged two past his favourite team to score against and earned Maritzburg United a 2-0 DStv Premiership win at FNB Stadium last night.



Moseamedi's 66th and 79th-minute strikes meant Chiefs remain rooted on just one win in their dismal start to 2020-21...