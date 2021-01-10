Liverpool get some help from Covid-19

Everton substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as his team edged a determined Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third-round tie at Goodison Park yesterday.



After 90 minutes the score was 1-1 with Cenk Tosun's first Everton goal since November 2019 cancelled out by a 56th- minute strike from Rotherham's American right back Matthew Olosunde...