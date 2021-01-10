Liverpool get some help from Covid-19
10 January 2021 - 01:09
Everton substitute Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as his team edged a determined Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third-round tie at Goodison Park yesterday.
After 90 minutes the score was 1-1 with Cenk Tosun's first Everton goal since November 2019 cancelled out by a 56th- minute strike from Rotherham's American right back Matthew Olosunde...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.