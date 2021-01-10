Messi and Griezmann put on show as Barca out-class Granada
10 January 2021 - 01:09
Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann each scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Granada 4-0 away from home on Saturday to win a third consecutive La Liga game for the first time this season.
Griezmann opened the scoring in the 12th minute while Messi struck twice before the break to make it four goals in his last two matches and go top of the league's scoring charts with 11 goals...
