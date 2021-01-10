Serena, Naomi in Oz Open warm-up
10 January 2021 - 00:00
Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic in playing a pre-Australian Open warm-up exhibition in Adelaide after serving their quarantine in the South Australian city, Tennis Australia (TA) said yesterday.
The "A Day at the Drive" event will take place at the city's Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on January 29, a week before the delayed grand slam begins at Melbourne Park...
